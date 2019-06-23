Teenage brothers kill pregnant woman for marrying outside caste

crime

The couple had eloped eight months back

Representational image

A brother allegedly killed his sister for marrying a person from outside their community on Saturday, in a shocking act of honour killing.

The victim has been identified as Bulbul, wife of Kuldeep Rajawat.

The couple had eloped eight months back. They visited the victim's marital home for the first time on Saturday.

The duo returned home after meeting the victim's parents where Bulbul's teenage brothers shot her in the head.

"We got married eight months ago and her family objected to our marriage. Today suddenly her brothers Karthik and Shubham came and shot her," Kuldeep told ANI.

Bulbul was rushed to Indore Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) after the incident where doctors declared her brought dead.

The accused teens have surrendered themselves at Betma police station.

