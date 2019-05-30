Woman shot dead by brother in suspected case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh

crime

The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning

Bareilly: A 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured on Thursday in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. Mohini died on the spot, while her husband, Ram Kishore Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.

Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said. An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and efforts are on to arrest him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said. Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

In another incident, in Pune, a 23-year-old Dalit boy and his newlywed wife from another community were set ablaze by the girl's family in Ahmednagar. The boy later succumbed to his injuries when he was being treated at a hospital based in Pune.

The police have identified the deceased as Mangesh Chandrakant Ramsingh, who was 23 years of age. Mangesh was a resident of Naghot, which is located in Ahmednagar. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital, while his wife Rukhmini, on the other hand, is still critical and undergoing treatment at Sassoon General hospital, as reported by the police.

