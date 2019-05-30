Woman shot dead by brother in suspected case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh
The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning
Bareilly: A 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured on Thursday in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. Mohini died on the spot, while her husband, Ram Kishore Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.
Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said. An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and efforts are on to arrest him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said. Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.
In another incident, in Pune, a 23-year-old Dalit boy and his newlywed wife from another community were set ablaze by the girl's family in Ahmednagar. The boy later succumbed to his injuries when he was being treated at a hospital based in Pune.
The police have identified the deceased as Mangesh Chandrakant Ramsingh, who was 23 years of age. Mangesh was a resident of Naghot, which is located in Ahmednagar. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital, while his wife Rukhmini, on the other hand, is still critical and undergoing treatment at Sassoon General hospital, as reported by the police.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dr Payal Tadvi thought of suicide in November
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Bruises on Dr Payal Tadvi's back point to murder, says lawyer
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: How were three accused first to find Dr Payal Tadvi's body, ask cops
- Mumbai doctor suicide: What we know so far about Dr Payal Tadvi's death
- Twitter user trolls IRCTC for vulgar ads on app; their epic reply will leave you in splits
- Twitterati celebrate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
- Granddaughter takes 97-year-old woman for first prom; internet in tears
- See Photos: Large rat snake pops out of shopping cart; supermarket employee gets shock of his life
- Mumbai: Doctor in the dock for burning woman's face in Dahisar
- Mumbai: Jewellery goes missing from City Co-Op Bank's safe in Dahisar
- Check CCTV footage, says accused Lemon Salon hairstylist
- SGNP's star Yash who died of cancer was adopted by Aaditya Thackeray
- Mumbai: BMC chief finds way to fix Hindmata issue
- Will Maharashtra grab all its berths in Modi Cabinet?
- 'The Coastal Road is not only about South Mumbai'
- Explosion of CNG tank led to BEST bus fire near Gokhuldham market, Goregaon
- CSMT bridge collapse: Cops still await BMC sanction to file charge sheet against civic officials
- Amruta Fadnavis brings the house down with rocking performance in USA
- These photos of Narendra Modi will give you major travel goals!
- Love again! These famous people got married more than once
- Differently abled delivery man gets new E-vehicle, Twitter celebrates
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony details