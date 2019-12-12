Telly Tattle: Meera Deosthale is reliving childhood games; Mahesh Bhatt is going digital

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Meera Deosthale, who plays the title role in Vidya, got a chance to relive her childhood days on the set. She has been shooting for a special sequence in the drama, which requires her to play the seven stone game, popularly known as Lagori. Ruing that kids today do not indulge in outdoor games, the actor says, "This game should be taught to the current generation. It teaches you how to be a team player."

Cake and celebrations

Yesterday, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is seen as Mehar on Choti Sarrdaarni, turned a year older. The actor celebrated her birthday on the set. Co-stars Mansi Sharma, who plays Harleen, and Avinesh Rekhi, who is seen as Sarabjit, planned a surprise bash. Ahluwalia says, "I began my big day by visiting the gurudwara and then headed straight to the set. The unit of Choti Sarrdaarni has become my family. It is my home away from home."

Going digital

Mahesh Bhatt is venturing into digital entertainment with a series based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top female actor of the '70s. Yesterday, the filmmaker shared the news on social media. Considering most of his projects are autobiographical, is it about his relationship with late actor Parveen Babi?

