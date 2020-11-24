Telly Tattle: Mona Lisa to enter Namak Issk Ka
The Bigg Boss fame actress Mona Lisa to enter Namak Issk Ka
Making an entry
Mona Lisa of Bigg Boss fame is set to make an entry in Namak Issk Ka — a romantic drama around a dancer, who is forced to marry into an affluent family. "This is the first time that I am playing a character so deep and intense," says the actor.
A reunion
Due to the lockdown, Abhishek Kapur couldn't meet his family in Delhi. The year-long separation was hard for the Kundali Bhagya actor, who finally met them during Diwali. "It was an emotional moment for me and a much-needed break," he says.
Slambook: Allu Sirish
Who do you turn to when you are sad?
Telugu comedy legend, Brahmanandam on YouTube.
One bitchy comment you made about a co-actor?
I wish she was a star. At least then it would make sense for the whole set to be waiting for her.
The last nightmare you had?
A bizarre one where I had lost all my teeth and hair.
Your worst project?
Worst is too strong a word. ABCD (2019) had stressed me a lot.
Place you were first kissed?
A nightclub restroom.
