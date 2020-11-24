Telly Tattle: Mona Lisa to enter Namak Issk Ka

Making an entry

Mona Lisa of Bigg Boss fame is set to make an entry in Namak Issk Ka — a romantic drama around a dancer, who is forced to marry into an affluent family. "This is the first time that I am playing a character so deep and intense," says the actor.

A reunion

Due to the lockdown, Abhishek Kapur couldn't meet his family in Delhi. The year-long separation was hard for the Kundali Bhagya actor, who finally met them during Diwali. "It was an emotional moment for me and a much-needed break," he says.

Slambook: Allu Sirish

Who do you turn to when you are sad?

Telugu comedy legend, Brahmanandam on YouTube.

One bitchy comment you made about a co-actor?

I wish she was a star. At least then it would make sense for the whole set to be waiting for her.

The last nightmare you had?

A bizarre one where I had lost all my teeth and hair.

Your worst project?

Worst is too strong a word. ABCD (2019) had stressed me a lot.

Place you were first kissed?

A nightclub restroom.

