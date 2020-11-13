Telly tattle: Tasty treat courtesy Mithun Chakraborty; Sai Deodhar directs short film

Mithun Chakraborty lined up a treat for the cast and crew of Anupamaa. Unit hands were taken aback to see boxes of biryani on the set. Daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya on Rajan Shahi's show, had to keep mum as Chakraborty was keen to spring a surprise. It is well-known that the veteran actor loves cooking. "He creates his own recipes and they are always delicious. He wanted the unit to enjoy a sumptuous meal," said Mimoh's wife.

Sibling talk

Sai Deodhar has helmed a short film, Blood Relations, which aims at encouraging siblings to discuss menstruation openly. The actor-turned-filmmaker says, "It brings to light that a brother’s role as his sister’s protector should not end at just shielding her from getting into trouble, but by also providing her with the basic necessities to live a healthy and dignified life." She hopes the film enables siblings to break the stigma that surrounds menstruation. Earlier, Deodhar directed Fathers Day To You.

Also read: Telly Tattle: Sunil Grover Plays Lead In Situational Crime Comedy Sunflower

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news