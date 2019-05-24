Terminator: Dark Fate trailer out! Linda Hamilton aka Sarah Connor is back

hollywood

Terminator: Dark Fate makers have unveiled the official Trailer of the much-awaited film starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate poster

Terminator: Dark Fate trailer was released on May 23, Linda Hamilton is back as Sarah Connor. The film also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes among others. The film is touted as a direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The film is directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron.

Here's what director Tim Miller says about the film "I remember watching T2 in Westwood when I had just moved to LA --it was an amazing experience. I was particularly stoked because Jim had done ALIENS a few years before and it is --hands down -- my favorite action movie of all time. It blew my mind, as it was unlike any sci film I had ever seen - it felt like a grounded, realistic and gritty future. And of course, T2 was just as amazing and continuing that franchise is more of an honor than I could ever imagine."

Watch the trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate



"Seeing Arnold and Linda on set, in a scene together for the first time was fantastic. Watching the monitors, in as much awe as any nerd would be in my shoes, it was hard to believe it was happening. I'd get lost watching the take and then every thirty seconds it would hit me again, "Holy shit, I'm making a Terminator movie!"

"I read comic books and sci-fi novels all the time, so I feel like I come to these projects as a true fan would. I can imagine myself reading about a plot or character, or hearing about casting and how excited (or not) I would be. I've tried to approach the whole film that way and this will be very different from the other Terminator films that came after T2 -- primarily because Linda's back. I love our movie, just like I love the first two, and I want to see Sarah's story continue. And we will deliver on that."

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800 return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

