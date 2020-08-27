Thane cops help woman who gave birth on footpath

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Personnel from the Thane police came to the rescue of a destitute woman who delivered a baby on a footpath in the city on Thursday, an official said.

Rekha Gunjalkar (27), who lived on the pavement under SATIS Bridge, delivered a baby girl in the early hours of the day and was lying in a state of pain when a passer-by chanced upon her and alerted the Thane Nagar police station, the

official said.

Swachh Survekshan rankings: Thane, Navi Mumbai cleaner than Mumbai

A team comprising beat marshals and a few women personnel rushed to the scene to find the mother and child with the umbilical cord still attached and arranged for an ambulance to take them to a hospital in Kalwa, he said.

Doctors attended to the woman and infant, who are both in good health, the official said.

"I am proud of the personnel who rushed to help the destitute woman," senior inspector R M Somavanshi of Thane Nagar police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news