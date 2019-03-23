Thane Crime: Co-worker arrested for man's murder in Bhiwandi

Published: Mar 23, 2019, 17:10 IST | PTI

Senior police inspector Kalyan Karpe said that Krishna Gautam (25) was found dead on the premises of a factory where he worked on the morning of March 21

Thane Crime: Co-worker arrested for man's murder in Bhiwandi
Representational Image

Thane: With the arrest of a 22-year-old man, Thane district police on Saturday claimed to have solved a murder case within hours. Senior police inspector Kalyan Karpe said that Krishna Gautam (25) was found dead on the premises of a factory where he worked on the morning of March 21.

Gautam worked as a machine operator at this factory, located on Bhiwandi-Vasai highway, Karpe said. There were wounds on the victim's head and the police surmised that he was probably attacked when he was asleep.

The investigators identified a co-worker, Ramukumar Singh, as a prime suspect and arrested him on the same day, the inspector said. A probe revealed that Gautam opposed an illicit relationship between Singh and a woman, and the two often quarrelled over the issue.

On the intervening night of March 20 and 21, Singh allegedly attacked Gautam. Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi have registered a case of murder and conducting a further probe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

Crime Newsthane crimenational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees