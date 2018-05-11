Thane Crime: Ward attendent rapes minor girl raped inside civil hospital

Police said that the accused Harish Narwar (52), was arrested last night

A ward attendant of Thane Civil Hospital allegedly raped a six-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon within the premises. Police said that the accused Harish Narwar (52), was arrested last night.

According to police, the girl was at the hospital as her mother had delivered a baby two days back.

"The accused lured the minor to an isolated place in the hospital and sexually assaulted her there. The victim later told her father about the incident after which a complaint was filed and Narwar was arrested," a police officer said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

