Thane: Over hundred police personnel felicitated for improving conviction rate

Representational Image

Thane: Over a hundred police personnel from the Thane Police Commissionerate were felicitated for helping improve conviction rate and for good crime detection here Thursday.

Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar awarded them certificates of appreciation. Joint police commissioner Madhukar Pandey and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

This was perhaps for the first time that policemen, ranging from constables to inspectors, were feted in such a large number, an official said.

Among the police inspectors who were given the certificate of appreciation was Rajendra Maine of Bhoiwada Police Station, Nilesh Kare of Mumbra, Datta Pandhre of MFC, Pradip Bhanushali of Kapurbawdi and D S Tele of Vartak Nagar Police Station.

