'The Fakir of Venice' to release in February now

The makers have waited for a decade to release it, a few more weeks shouldn't matter

Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor-starrer "The Fakir of Venice" will release in February instead of January 18 to avoid a box office clash with films like "Why Cheat India" and "Fraud Saiyyan".

The release date of "The Fakir of Venice", which was made about a decade ago and was to launch Farhan as an actor in Bollywood, has been shifted quite a few times.

"'The Fakir of Venice' is getting a strong response from all the multiplexes. There is a huge flow of films on January 18 and 25," Punit Desai, producer of "The Fakir of Venice", told IANS.

"Also, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and 'Simmba' have occupied most screens, so our multiplex partners have suggested that the film be moved to February 1 for a justifiable release for this Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor and A.R. Rahman enterprise," he added.

The Anand Surapur directorial has a song by Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman.

"The Fakir of Venice" revolves around the two faces of every human being which primarily come out due to situations, needs, goals and wants.

