The feast-ive spirit

Durga puja might end tomorrow, but a taproom in Khar is ensuring that the festivities carry on for a few days more. That’s because they are hosting a special Sunday brunch called Bae of Bengal, that’s dedicated to the festival. Patrons will be offered a whole range of Bengali treats, including starters like gondhoraj churmur chaat, begun bhaja, puchka, mochar chop, chicken kabiraji and fish fingers. The mains include kosha mangsho, a mutton braised dish with aromatic spices; Kolkata-style chicken biryani; muger dal; potoler dorma, or stuffed pointed gourd; and hot fluffy luchis.

Those are all items that feature regularly in feasts in Kolkata, and if you still have the space for dessert by the time you’re done with them in Mumbai, dig into roshogolla, cham cham, kala jamun, kesar jalebi, sandesh, mishti doi, gurer payesh and meetha paan.

On October 13, 11 am to 4 pm

At Doolally, Rajkutir 10 A, E854, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Call 48931314

Cost Rs 1,500 with unlimited beer and Rs 900 for food only

