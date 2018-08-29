Remember Shefali Zariwala? The Kaanta Laga girl is back!

television

Shefali Zariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is all set to make her come back in tinsel town.

Do you remember the Kaanta Laga girl, who flashed her thong in the 2002 music video and became an overnight sensation with her sultry looks? Yes! Shefali Zariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl is all set to be back in the tinsel town.

Apparently, Shefali is going to be back on the scene with Farhad Samji's comedy web series, Baby Come Naa. Shefali was last seen in Nach Baliye 5 in 2013, and now she's raring to take another shot in tinsel town.

Baby Come Naa is one of the 22 original shows produced and hosted by Alt Balaji, the digital wing of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. These include the comedies Galti Se Mis-Tech and Fourplay, period drama Bose: Dead/Alive, the military-themed Test Case and the romance-drama Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Shreyas Talpade too will be a part of this web series. Talpade was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (2017) and is set to appear in Neeraj Pathak's Bhaiaji Superhit this year.

