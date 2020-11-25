Then and Now! Tiger Shroff shares picture from his very first photoshoot

Tiger Shroff seemed to be in a mood for a throwback! The actor shared a picture from his very first photoshoot on Instagram and the drastic transformation is visible. Tiger shared the monochrome motion picture on Instagram, with the caption: "Fresh outta school...one of my first shoots...not much changed...other than the facial hair #eyesontheprize."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented on the post, "Littttt tigzzz". Sabbir Khan, with whom Tiger Shroff collaborated for Heropanti (his debut), Baaghi, Munna Michael, commented, "I remember".

The post garnered over 2 lakh likes within 2 hours itself, with fans pouring love, hearts, and applauds for their favourite actor.

Tiger Shroff often shares videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts, besides selfies, on social media. A few days ago, he had posted a video on Instagram where he is seen practising his favourite move. He manages to get it right only once out of four times. "You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times #needabiggertarget," Tiger captioned the video, in which he sported a grey and white ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ganapath, in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021. The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start working on the action drama Baaghi 4, as well as the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti.

Also Read: Watch Video: Tiger Shroff does it again, lifts 220 kg weights, leaves fans in awe

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news