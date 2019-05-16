These Indian films will be screened at the South Asian Film Festival 2019

bollywood

Tanuja Chandra's short film, A Monsoon Date, starring Konkona Sen Sharma will be screened at the four-day DFW South Asian Film Festival 2019, which kicks off in Dallas today

Tanuja Chandra's short film, A Monsoon Date, starring Konkona Sen Sharma will be screened at the four-day DFW South Asian Film Festival 2019, which kicks off in Dallas today. The film is written by Gazal Dhaliwal, who also penned the Sonam K Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

Gaurav Sharma's That Man In The Picture starring Raghubir Yadav and Priyanka Singh's Maunn featuring Anurag Arora and Sarita Sharma are also part of the Eros Now's line-up at the festival, which promotes the voices of the South Asian community.

Tanuja Chandra took to Instagram to announce the news of the film's screening. She wrote, "Our short film screens this weekend in Dallas, @gazaldhaliwal...!!! Next up - Kashish festival."

Tanuja has been in the industry for over 20 years and has worked on films like Dushman, Sangharsh, Sur - The Melody of Life and Film Star. She describes her journey as fantastic.

In an interview with IANS, she had said, "It's been like life - adventurous, with plenty ups and down, intense, with huge learning, accompanied with lots of love and warmth as well as heartbreaks! It's been fantastic, as will be the next twenty," she added.

Konkona Sen Sharma will next be seen in Alankrita Srivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundrra. The film has been extensively shot in Greater Noida. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh.

Konkona Sen Sharma is among the most critically-acclaimed actresses in Bollywood currently. In 2017, Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut film A Death in the Gunj was released and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director. The actress has also been a part of the critically acclaimed Lipstick Under My Burkha in the same year, which won her numerous international awards. Konkona first gained attention with the English-language film Mr and Mrs Iyer (2002), which was directed by her mother, Aparna Sen, and received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

