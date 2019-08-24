This is how Ranveer Singh made a fan's dream come true

bollywood

Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house. There he met her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their future

Ranveer Singh is in London these days shooting for 83 the film, which is based on the World Cup win of 1983. Amidst shooting for the same with wife Deepika Padukone, the Padmaavat actor surprised one of his fan's named Kiran who stays in Surrey by giving her a surprise visit.

"There is a die-hard fan of Ranveer named Kiran, she lives in Surrey, London. She is one of his oldest fans and runs one of the oldest fan clubs called RanveeriansFC. Kiran has always met Ranveer whenever he visited London and he values her incredibly! This time around, Ranveer (who is shooting in England for his much-awaited 83) got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her!", a source said to ANI.

The source added that "Ranveer told his team that post-shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 minutes to reach Kiran's house and he rang the doorbell! Kiran was surprised and was overwhelmed to find how her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her! She was in tears."

According to the agency, the actor spent 1.5 hours at her house and also met her husband. Kiran took to Twitter to share her experience.

Speaking about '83, the movie traces India's epic 1983 World Cup victory. Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi. '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

On the other hand, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

