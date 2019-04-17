This is the beginning of the Emergency, says furious poet and author Simon Martin

national

Uproar after well-known poet and author Simon Martin along with activists in Vasai issued preventive notices by the police under CrPC ahead of the upcoming polls; police say they were sent by mistake, will take them back

Marcus Dabre shows the notice sent to him by the police. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Palghar police issued preventive notices under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), section 149, to well known poet and author Simon Martin, and many other activists and social workers from Vasai, due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While the notices sent on Sunday created an uproar, the police have said they will take them back. However, the author and activists have alleged that the police have not done so.

According to police, the notices were issued to habitual criminals and repeat offenders under all the police stations in Palghar district jurisdiction, and out of these, 110 notices were issued by the Vasai police station to Martin, 56; activist, social worker and president of the famous Harit Vasai Saurakshan Samiti and Vasai Kamgar Sanghatana, Marcus Dabre; another activist and social worker, Domnica Dabre and many others.



Domnica Dabre, Activist

Activists furious

Martin is a state and a central government awardee, and has contributed a great deal in the social and literary field. The notice to him created an uproar in literary circles.

"This is the beginning of the Emergency. I am not concerned with politics. I don't have a criminal record, I don't know why the notice was issued to me. When I called the SP, he said he will take it back. I told him to give this to me in writing, but he did not reply. I will meet him tomorrow and if he does not take back the notice, I will approach higher authorities. I will also ask them on whose order they issued the notice to me," a furious Martin said.

Marcus Dabre said, "I have committed more than 40 years to society by working with several NGOs and associations. At this age do you think I can create a nuisance in the area? The notice further stated that since I am associated with several organisations, if any of the workers associated with me create a nuisance, I will be held accountable."

Domnica Dabre also echoed the same sentiments. She said, "I have been fighting for the welfare of the people in Palghar for a very long time. This is just a tactic to suppress the voice of people like me."

The authors and activists said they received the notices on Sunday morning, after which they came together and decided to visit the police station. They met the senior police officials who said they will take back the notices.

'Sent by mistake'

Superintendent of Police, Palghar, Gaurav Singh told mid-day, "The notices were sent by mistake. We have conveyed this to them. A note has been made in the diary of the police station and we have taken back our orders." But the activists complained that the police are only giving them a verbal commitment that they will take the notices back. In the meeting on Sunday, when the activists asked them for a written communication about their mistake and the assurance that they will take the notices back, the police allegedly refused to give anything on paper.

