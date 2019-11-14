This is what Kareena Kapoor's toddler Taimur Ali Khan is doing on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the two-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse ride, playing football, basketball and learning some fixing skills with his cute little hammer. The munchkin is currently enjoying a holiday with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan in Chandigarh where she is shooting for her upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha.

While his mother was busy shooting, Taimur can be seen running around the sets and enjoying his heart out. Tim Tim also shrugs off his mother's hand, who let her son enjoy himself. The mother-son duo twinned in their black outfits.

Here's what one of his fan clubs posted on social media.

In the next video, Taimur is clad in a grey hoodie and sweatpants, the little kiddo can be seen playing in the sand. In the middle of the game, he stops and declares, "I will not do it", leaving all of us with a smile. Wonder, what is he up to?

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, photos of the duo from the sets had gone viral recently which dished out information about Aamir Khan and Kareena's look. The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap.

The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in the film.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

