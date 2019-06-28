This man suffers from rare disorder making him turn into a tree

hatke

This man suffers from a rare disorder called 'Tree man syndrome' and it causes him tremendous pain making him want to get his hands amputated

In a rare incident, Abul Bajandar from Bangladesh suffers from a rare condition that has gotten him famous as the 'Tree Man'. He has bark-like growths all over his body and he has undergone 25 operations since 2016 to have these growths removed from his hands and feet, which are caused by a rare syndrome. He suffers from a rare genetic condition called epidermodysplasia verruciformis which is also known as 'tree man syndrome'.

After the surgery, doctors were confident of the success, but his condition relapsed in May last year. This rare condition is called 'tree man syndrome' which causes him unbearable pain due to which Abul Bajandar wants to get his hands amputated. His conditioned worsened in January and he had to be admitted to the hospital due to the growths on his body being several inches long. According to India Times, Abul Bajandar is 28 years old and is a father of a kid. "I cannot bear the pain anymore. I can't sleep at night. I asked the doctors to cut off my hands so I can at least get some relief," he stated.

Abul Bajandar’s plight made it to headlines in Bangladesh and also gained international attention after which Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh announced free treatment for Bajandar. As per the reports from the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), there are 200 reported cases of tree man syndrome across the globe.

What is tree man syndrome?

Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis (EV) is a rare genetically inherited condition as a result of gene mutation and makes the patient susceptible to human papilloma virus (HPV). The symptoms of this disorder are sort of hard, wart-like eruptions mostly on areas of the body that are exposed to the sun - hands, neck, feet and face. The warts spread on the body and the condition is painful.

