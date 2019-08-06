This rainy season, get trendy like Tara Sutaria; buy here

bollywood-fashion

Tara Sutaria, the newbie of B-town recently opted for a crop top and ripped jeans, and we can't take our eyes off her. With the help of Amazon, even you can replicate her look. Here's how

Tara Sutaria spotted at Juhu, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Tara Sutaria is known for her stylish and glamorous looks in the Bollywood world. The Student of the Year 2 girl was recently snapped by the photographers at Juhu, Mumbai. For the outing, Tara opted for a white crop top, denim jacket and denim pants. Just like Tara, even you can amp your fashion game with such easy and breezy outfits.

Here's what Tara Sutaria opted for to step out of the house.

Now it's time to revamp your wardrobe with such stylish outfits. Get this stylish Tara Sutaria look at your doorstep right away!

Jockey Women's Cotton Crop Top:

The crop top is made up of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex. It is made up of cotton elastane stretch fabric, providing superior comfort and maximum stretch. It is soft and smooth straps rest comfortably on shoulders and leave no marks on your skin. It is trendy cross back styling and double layered front panel for maximum support and comfort. Jockey women's crop top is available at a discounted price of Rs 228. Shop it here

Shocknshop Comfort Fit Denim:

This denim is crafted from a premium mix of materials to create a classic denim jacket with a unique feel. Guaranteed to provide all day comfort while looking stylish. It is ade with a Cotton blend, this stretch denim jacket is designed with style and function in mind. Wear it out to lunch with friends or dress it up for date night, this essential staple can be worn for many occasions. Shocknshop Comfort Fit Denim is available at an afforable price of Rs 749. Shop it here

Essence Slim Fit Ripped Jeans:

This premium denim distressed jeans pants are comfortable and amazingly versatile. The fabric is stretchable. This everyday casual jeans pairs well with fitted, cropped or flowy tops. Essence Slim Fit Ripped Jeans is available at a discounted price of Rs 699. Shop it here

This rainy season flaunt your style with these outfits!

Speaking about Tara Sutaria, she will be next seen in Telugu film RX 100 Hindi remake along with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. Ahan Shetty will be making his debut with this film which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Lutharia.

Also Read: These skirts are wardrobe essentials for this rainy season; buy here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates