This throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput strumming his guitar with friends will leave you teary-eyed

Even after more than two months after his death, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us! The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). The late actor's family members and close friends have been sharing some sweet memories with Sushant on their Instagram handles.

Sushant's close friend Samuel Haokip took to social media to share a heartfelt video of the actor in his jolly good days. Samuel shared an unseen video of the late actor jamming with him. In the video, the late actor can be seen strumming the strings of his guitar as Haokip is seen playing the drums. He captioned the video, "Amateurs learning how to learn (sic)". Take a look:

Sushant's family members too have been sharing some adorable pictures of the late actor. Recently, Sushant's niece Katyayni Arya Rajput also mourned his death and penned a beautiful note for her 'Gulshan Mama'. She also shared a loving picture with Sushant, where he can be seen hugging his niece and planting a kiss on her forehead. In the note, Katyayni writes that she never thought she'd see such a day when she would never be able to hear Sushant's voice again.

Apart from Katyayni, Sushant's niece Mallika Singh had shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with Sushant, whom she used to fondly call "Gulshan Mama" on June 20. She captioned it, "I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely (sic)".

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

