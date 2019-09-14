Three injured as overspeeding car hits divider in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

The Delhi police also managed to recover liquor bottles from the spot of the accident. Pic/Twitter ANI

On Friday, three people sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a street light on the road divider in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area. The accident took place at a flyover near Mayur Vihar Phase-1. According to the police officials, all three injured persons have been admitted to the hospital.

Delhi: 3 people got seriously injured when they lost control of their overspeeding car & collided with a road divider and street light on Mayur Vihar Flyover, earlier tonight. They've been admitted to hospital. Liquor bottles recovered from the car. Police is present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/o6WH6l80rT — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

The police officials also said that among the three injured, one is in a critical state. The two injured persons have been identified as Pratik and Atul. The Delhi police also managed to recover liquor bottles from the spot of the accident. The investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, two people died and two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a divider in East Delhi. The accident took place near the traffic light of Surya Nagar in New Delhi when the car lost its balance and overturned. There were four people who were travelling in the car which was heading towards Anand Vihar from Dilshad Garden when the accident took place.

Also Read: One dead, 9 injured in car accident in Uttarakhand

The two deceased people were identified as Rubal (20) and Prabhjot Singh (18). The two were declared brought dead at the hospital.

In another incident, two people died on the spot after a bike rammed into a standing car at Lucknow-Agra expressway in Para police station area. The bikers, whose identity was not confirmed were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-charge, KGMU, said, "The police brought two accident victims here who were declared brought dead. Their identities have not been ascertained so far."

"The dead bodies will now be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem", Tiwari further added.

Also Read: Uttarakhand minister Arvind Pandey's son dies in car accident

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates