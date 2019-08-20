Three killed in accident near Karnal

national

The incident took place on national highway near Uchani village, Investigating Officer in the case, Vijay Kumar said over phone. Kumar said all the three deceased were men

Chandigarh: Three people were reported killed on Tuesday when their car jumped a road divider and collided with a truck near Karnal in Haryana, a police official stated. According to news agency, PTI, the incident took place on the national highway near Uchani village, Vijay Kumar, Investigating Officer in the case said over the phone. Vijay Kumar also stated that all the three deceased were men.

The accident took place when the three were returning from the Delhi airport. "It is not clear yet how the car jumped the divider. We are investigating whether the vehicle's tyre burst or if the driver fell asleep or any other cause. After jumping the divider, the car collided with a truck on the other side of the road," he added.

In another incident that occurred on Mumbai-Bangalore highway, seven people were reported dead and one was injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree. The accident took place near Satara on Mumbai-Bangalore highway in Maharashtra. As per preliminary information, the deceased hailed from Dharwad in Karnataka and were headed towards the airport either in Pune or Mumbai which could not be confirmed.

An official from Borgaon police station in Satara district, around 115 km from Pune said, "The accident occurred close to Kashil village near Satara at around 12.45 am on Wednesday. All the seven deceased seemed to be from a single-family. However, we are trying to establish their identities."

With inputs from PTI

