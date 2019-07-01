Three students booked for sodomy in Vasai

crime

Representational image

Three boarding school students have been booked for allegedly sodomising a colleague in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police stated Monday. As per the 13-year-old complainant, the incidents of sodomy took place between 2016 and December 2017, Hemant Katkar, the Palghar police spokesperson said.

The three juveniles have been charged under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by Vasai police, he said. He said a probe was underway and only on its completion will further action be taken against the accused, all in their teens.

In another incident, three juveniles have been arrested for alleged sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old boy, the police said. "The police got the information on Saturday at 11 am that a child who resides in Sector 5, Gurugram was killed. Father of the deceased child said that his son is mentally deficient from the time of his birth," stated a press note issued by Gurugram police.

"On June 14, the child told him that he was sodomised and beaten by three minors of their locality. He claimed that his son died because of the incident on Saturday," the release said. Based on the complaint of victim's father, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault).

