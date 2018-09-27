Thugs Of Hindostan trailer: The thugs are here to steal your heart

bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan's trailer is out. The makers chose the occasion of late film scion Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, September 27, to unveil the trailer of the film, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Still from Thugs of Hindostan/picture courtesy:YouTube

The much-anticipated trailer of Aamir Khan project - Thugs Of Hindostan is here, and we are not surprised how good it is! Starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs Of Hindostan will etch a special place in your heart.

Aamir Khan plays the role of a pirate, Firangi in the film, and his English will leave you in splits. Katrina Kaif is all set to woo you with her beauty as Suraiyya, a dancer who steals every man's heart with her one glimpse.

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are portraying the role of Khudabaksh and Zafira, where one is the commander of the battleship and later is the daredevil warrior.

These thugs are here to steal your heart. Take a look at the trailer right away:

Thugs of Hindostan is set to treat the audience with a visual scale like never before. With biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen on screen to date and an epic war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali.

During the trailer launch of the film, Fatima Sana Shaikh confessed that she learned archery and had to undergo immense physical training for the role of Zafira. When asked Katrina how different it was to work with the "thugs", the actress said: "I am blown away by Victor. this is my second film with him. I'm floored with Amitabh sir and Aamir's introduction to my character. I am fortunate to work with them. what I'm doing in thugs is different. in this film, it's more than action. I'm doing other things more."

Aamir Khan was all elated about working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, Mr Perfectionist said: "It's always been a dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan. For me, this an experience... How does a kid always goes to a chocolate shop, same away, I would be very happy every day that I shared the set with him. It has been very gracious of him. I have learned a lot from Amitabh Bachchan."

Thugs of Hindostan is an upcoming Indian epic action-adventure film written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is scheduled to release on November 8, 2018.

