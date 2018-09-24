Thugs of Hindostan: Watch Aamir Khan in his quirkiest desi avatar as Firangi

bollywood

Aamir Khan, who plays a character 'Firangi' in Thugs of Hindostan, sports brown hair and travels on a donkey. Going by his entire look, he seems to be an extremely wily character.

Yash Raj Films Thugs of Hindostan is taking the anticipation for the trailer sky high with its innovative marketing strategy to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters. On Monday, YRF unveiled the highly awaited first look of Aamir Khan from Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir's look is extremely intriguing.

Check out the motion poster of Thugs of Hindostan here:

Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest visual spectacle on the big screen that boasts of larger than life, never seen before cinematic experience for audiences this Diwali. Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan (who plays the role of the fierce warrior Khudabaksh) and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, this film is most awaited by audiences. It also stars Katrina Kaif as the gorgeous performer Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira.

The film is set to treat audiences across age groups with a visual scale like never before. With biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen on screen to date and an epic war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali.

YRF's mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, a national holiday.

