TikTok user takes #BottleCapChallenge to a new level dressed up as god. Watch video

This viral video of a man dressed up as a god in a golden stole and white lungi paired with a mukut performing the #Bottlecapchallenge has taken the internet by storm

Pic courtesy/Facebook/fanpage

With the entire world going crazy with the #bottlecapchallenge, here's a new twist to it that you haven't seen before! In a trending challenge, Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Sushmita Sen and Sports star like Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been knocking off the caps on bottles just with a roundhouse kick.

Recently a TikTok user with the name of Vaibhav came up with his own creative version of the bottle cap challenge and took the internet by storm. His video that was shared on Facebook is captioned, "Say Jaisriram because this challenge just got raised to 9000." The video shows Vaibhav dressed up as a god in a golden stole and white lungi paired with godlike jewellery and a mukut where he almost turns in an attempt to perform a roundhouse kick to knock the bottle the cap off but then comes the hilarious twist. Vaibhav suddenly stops and raises his hands and that very moment the cap of the bottle pops off the bottle.

This video made its way viral on the internet and left people in splits. People are shocked and confused as to how he knocked the cap off the bottle but are all praises for his creative attempt.

