Tina Philip aces her action scenes on the sets of Ek Bhram... Sarvagun Sampanna

Tina Philip, who plays the role of Ishani in the show Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, has had a rather exciting few days on the sets of her show. The actor's character was supposed to do some action on the screen.

"Manohar kidnaps Ishani and holds her to ransom. Janhvi comes to Ishani's rescue but Manohar threatens to drop Ishani from the cliff and wants Janhvi to accept defeat," she says, adding, "I'm an adrenaline junkie, I decided to do the stunt and so I asked them to get me tied to the crane. It was incredible," she says.

The actor loves adventure and says, "I'm an adventure freak and I'm not scared of heights. I had done sky diving before in the UK when I was a teenager so I was quite confident. Although because of the scorching heat in the afternoon and being hung for so long I did feel pukish. I continued shooting after taking a half an hour break. I have to say it has been one of the most challenging experiences."

The actor says that it's great that actresses are getting to do action in shows today. "Things are changing now. Janhvi (Shrenu Parikh) my sister recently did a fight sequence. I have to say action runs in our blood!" she says.

Ask her who her favourite action stars are, and she says, "I have to say Akshay Kumar. I like the fact that he is a risk taker. He is well trained in martial arts and is very fit even at this age."

