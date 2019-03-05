Trio pose as clean-up marshals, extort Rs 5,000 from man in Malabar Hill

crime

Malabar Hill police have arrested two persons who posed as Clean-up marshals and extorted Rs 5,000 from a pedestrian. Cops arrested Sameer Jadhav (37) and Sujeet Madhav (39) from Sewri. Both had extorted money from a person on February 28, 2019. Both have been sent in police custody where they were produced in a court on Friday.

Anant More is a resident of Malabar Hill and was on his way to the bank on the morning of February 28. While walking on Ridge Road, he was summoned by 3 persons who were standing on the footpath. More went ahead to inquire what the matter was. "The duo told More that they saw him spitting on the road and he would have to pay a fine for it. More told them he did not spit on the road and they were not authorised to make a decision on the fine. They then revealed to More that they were clean-up marshals deputed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” said an officer from Malabar Hill Police station.

The trio held More and took him towards Hyderabad Estate. More tried to clear the matter with them but they told him to keep shut until they reach the police station.

“When More heard the word 'police', he got was afraid. Upon asking why he had to be taken to the cops, they told him that he committed an offence. They added that after being arrested, he would be sent to jail for six months and will be fined Rs 25 thousand,” said another police officer.

“An anxious More told them to settle the matter without taking it further to the police station. They agreed and demanded some cash from him. More then handed over the Rs 5,000 that he was going to deposit in the bank to them and left the place” added an officer.

When More walked ahead from the spot, a person who was watching the entire incident asked him what the trio was doing with him. More narrated the entire incident. The pedestrian told More that money has been extorted from him on the pretext of taking him to a police station and he must complain to the police.

A formal complaint was lodged in Malabar Hill police station. “We registered the complaint against unknown persons under IPC section 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) and started the investigation. Based on the inputs, we arrested Sameer Jadhav and Sujit Madhav, but one person is absconding” said Vinod Kamble, Senior Inspector of Malabar Hill police station. The accused were produced in a court which remanded them in police custody. The police are verifying whether the arrested are actually Clean up Marshalls or not.

