Try these delicious dishes made with flowers

The city is in full bloom and so are its restaurant menus. Get into flower power mode with the colourful fare that we've lined up for you

Hello sunshine!



Sunflower seeds are known to keep cholesterol levels down and benefit cardiovascular health. This vanilla soufflé uses rich vanilla bean and sunflower seed powder, with the sunny flower sitting pretty on top.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

At JW Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.

Call 33951629

Cost Rs 695

Famous five



Odisha's pumpkin flower pakhala bhata is a fermented rice dish for summer. This restaurant serves it with pumpkin in five ways — flower fritters, charred bharta, braised pumpkin greens, toasted seeds, pickled rind and badi chura.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

At The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills Compound, SB Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 49666666

Cost Rs 325

Go bananas



If pretty dim sums are your preferred delicate appetisers, try these vegetarian crystal dumplings filled with banana flower for a starchy texture, edamame, and water chestnuts for a crunch.

Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

At Joss, Savoy Chambers, Santacruz West.

Call 26617772

Cost Rs 430

Burst of colours



The edible flower microgreen heirloom tomato and avocado salad is a bowlful of goodness that's great to look at. It uses freshly picked edible flowers that add colour and flavour to the dish. For some fruity notes, it's complemented with a passion fruit dressing.

Time 4 pm to 1 am

At Luna, level 37, The St Regis, Lower Parel.

Call 30151090

Cost Rs 650

Romaine soldier



If you love the farm-to-fork experience, this salad will be a delight. The romaine brûlée uses romaine lettuce, and edible flowers from their farm that are wrapped around a cheese brûlée.

Time 7.30 pm to 12 am

At Masque, Shakti Mills lane, Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi.

Call 33956227

Cost Rs 3,500 (for a 10-course menu)

Best of both worlds



The watermelon olive three-ways salad is perfect for summer with its feta mousse, olive powder, olive tuile, balsamic dressing, orange wedge and microgreens. The dianthus edible flower adds a peppery kick that complements the core flavours.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

At London Taxi, ground floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 30150876

Cost Rs 325

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates