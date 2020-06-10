TV actor Ashiesh Roy discharged from hospital as he couldn't afford treatment, says 'I feel extremely weak'

Seasoned Television film actor Ashiesh Roy who was admitted in a hospital for the past many days has been discharged. The actor had earlier asked for monetary help from his friends and fans by posting updates on Facebook. Reportedly, Roy has been discharged from hospital as he couldn't afford treatment. In an interview, he said that he had to be released as he could not pay the hospital bills any further.

Speaking to Spotboye, the Sasural Simar Ka actor said, "I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down."

The actor continued, "I had to take discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that. My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge Rs 2000 for three hours dialysis."

Roy had also tried to reach out to Bollywood actor Salman Khan for financial help. Talking about this to the portal, the actor said, "I have not received any help and I don't know if my message even reached Salman Khan. I just want to get fine now and get back to work."

The actor, who is effectively broke, has been asking for monetary help from his friends and fans by posting updates on Facebook. Roy needs enough to pay his hospital bills and get discharged so he can return home. In an earlier interview, Ashiesh Roy shared, "I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. First, I was tested for COVID-19, which cost me around Rs 11,000, followed by other expenses." He then spent Rs 90,000 for a single round of dialysis.

Roy's colleague and friend, actor Sooraj Thapar, has been trying to help out as much as he can. Thapar had said, "Ashiesh's sister, who is married and settled in Kolkata, has managed to send some money. Some others from the industry have also transferred money into his account after reading his post. Ashiesh has been wanting to sell off his 2BHK flat to take care of his medical expenses, but that's not easy in the current scenario and will take time."

The actor has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Banegi Apni Baat, Mere Angne Mein to name a few.

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has left many entertainment artistes in trouble with pending payments, leading them into financial crisis. Recently, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide as he was depressed over having no work amid the coronavirus pandemic and debt. Manmeet had acted in daily soaps like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak.

