Tweeple recall 'Desi' things as #YoKamalaSoIndian breaks internet

After the weird trend #Binod left netizens confused, another trend #YoKamalaSoIndian has taken Indians across the globe by storm. The trend #YoKamalaSoIndian talks about Senator Kamala Devi Harris, who has been appointed as a running mate by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the US presidential polls scheduled in November.

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she dries papad during summer on the driveway. pic.twitter.com/vAZPED8idz — Aniruddh Desai (@bebdoAD) August 18, 2020

The #YoKamalaSoIndian started trending on Twitter and people posted about how desi Kamala Harris could be. Interestingly, the trend started after news reports stated that Kamala Harris had asked her aunt in India to break coconuts for luck at a temple back in 2010 during the California attorney general elections.

#YoKamalaSoIndian that her mom was disappointed that "comma-la" is going to be running ONLY as a Vice President, and not the president



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vaidehi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ (@dharmicverangna) August 18, 2020

From asking her to get nominated for the Presidential post to talking about how Indians use pieces of soaps to make a soap bar; from using the toothpaste like Indians to collecting oregano and chilli flakes to be used in Maggi, here's how Twitter erupted with memes.

Here are some #YoKamalaSoIndian tweets:

#YoKamalaSoIndian

She keeps sui dhaaga in butter cookies tin. pic.twitter.com/v4vjKL7AXI — Jane Doe (@shelovesyoghurt) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian she collects all the old clothes so that she can exchange it for steel bartans to be used in the kitchen. — Nita Kewl (@Nitzmatazz) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she keeps an eye on the auto rickshaw meter throughout her travel..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/aGiTw8spZK — Dr. Shweta ðÂÂÂ¦¢ (@cafe_coronary) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that uses her old fridge as a wardrobe and TV stand pic.twitter.com/QocUEG9VDa — Vijayendran (@Vijayendran_k) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she uses one bisleri bottle 2000 times before throwing away. pic.twitter.com/RvXVPPAxA6 — à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤­à¤° Samir (@SamirApolitical) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian When buying tomatoes or any vegetables, Kamala puts some extra tomatoes or vegetables on the object plate. pic.twitter.com/Zx19xsKEqC — K. Gopinath ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (à¤ÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂ à¤°à¤¾à¤®) (@kgoopinath) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that after it is emptied she cuts the toothpaste to take out even the last trace left in it ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/i1gE8lKFaZ — Lutyens' Cow (@Lutyens_Cow) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she has a diary which records how much shagun did each of her relatives and friends give on her wedding — Aditya (@arallan78) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian she gets her chappal stitched and repaired from her cobbler at least 5 times before giving it to her maid for further use. — Nita Kewl (@Nitzmatazz) August 18, 2020

Puts hot rasam or sambar in ghee bottle and shakes it vigorously so that every drop of ghee is used up #YoKamalaSoIndian — SanghiDenticoðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@priyathedentico) August 17, 2020

So Indian that she uses icecream dabba to keep curry leaves in Fridge.



#YoKamalaSoIndian pic.twitter.com/ypKuETLylo — Lalitha Lakshmi à®²à®²à®¿à®¤à®¾ à®²à®ÂÂÂà¯ÂÂÂà®·à¯ÂÂÂà®®à®¿ à¤²à¤²à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤²à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ© (@lalitha_jr) August 17, 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news