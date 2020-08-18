Search

Tweeple recall 'Desi' things as #YoKamalaSoIndian breaks internet

Updated: Aug 18, 2020, 16:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The #YoKamalaSoIndian started trending on Twitter and people posted about how desi Kamala Harris could be

Picture/Twitter @cafe_coronary
Picture/Twitter @cafe_coronary

After the weird trend #Binod left netizens confused, another trend #YoKamalaSoIndian has taken Indians across the globe by storm. The trend #YoKamalaSoIndian talks about Senator Kamala Devi Harris, who has been appointed as a running mate by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the US presidential polls scheduled in November.

The #YoKamalaSoIndian started trending on Twitter and people posted about how desi Kamala Harris could be. Interestingly, the trend started after news reports stated that Kamala Harris had asked her aunt in India to break coconuts for luck at a temple back in 2010 during the California attorney general elections.

From asking her to get nominated for the Presidential post to talking about how Indians use pieces of soaps to make a soap bar; from using the toothpaste like Indians to collecting oregano and chilli flakes to be used in Maggi, here's how Twitter erupted with memes.

Here are some #YoKamalaSoIndian tweets:

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK