Twitter user shares photos of cement slabs hanging on old Vashi bridge; Navi Mumbai Police responds

Photographs show the cement slabs hanging below the bridge's railing; Navi Mumbai Police assure immediate action

A Twitter user on Sunday raised a concern over two cement slabs hanging from the old Vashi bridge that is located near the toll collection booth in Navi Mumbai. The user shared photos and a video in which it appears that the cement slabs in two places on the old Vashi bridge are hanging on iron crowbars. The user has also expressed safety concern for boats of fishermen which are parked nearby and also that pass below the bridge.

Attention! ð®

At #NaviMumbai below old #FlyoverBridge (n) this large Part of CementSlab Seen yday frm new bridge nr tollNaka Hanging just on Iron Crowbars, worrying if fell on any fisherman while boat passing below it as some boats were park nearby it

The post gathered Twitteratis who raised concerns regarding the slabs and one user also tagged the Navi Mumbai Police’s twitter handle. The Navi Mumbai Police were quick to respond to the post and assured that necessary action will be taken at the earliest.

Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police we are taking necessary action.

The user had also shared a video that shows how the two cement slabs are hanging on crowbars below the old Vashi bridge's railing.

Large Part of cement Slab hanging with its iron bars below naviMumbai #vashi oldbridge can b seen in this clip shot yday 2.40pm around.

If its exactly what I unusual n danger.

Pls chk n remove on #Safety basis.

Thanx.

It can b seen frm heighted bus 2ward tollnaka pic.twitter.com/OpsfWjCxMx — @PotholeWarriorsð®ð³ #RoadSafety ððµð£ (@PotholeWarriors) May 5, 2019

The old Vashi bridge connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai but unlike the new bridge where all vehicles pass through, only small vehicles are allowed on the old bridge

Meanwhile, last month, a part of a 20-year-old foot-over-bridge (FOB) in Vashi sector 8 collapsed suddenly around evening, injuring two persons who fell below on the rocky area through the gaping hole in the bridge.

According to officials, on the night of 11 April, few people were using the bridge when it suddenly caved in. Two people fell through the caved-in portion and hit the rocks below and were injured. They were immediately taken to the hospital. Other passers-by who saw the incident informed the police and the disaster management cell of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Regional Disaster Management Cell Chief Santosh Kadam confirmed the incident and said that two people were injured as the FOB at Sagar Vihar crashed around 8 pm. Officials were checking with CIDCO and NMMC officials about its structural audit report. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot as the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

Local corporator Divya Gaikwad said she had frequently sent reminders to the NMMC for a structural audit of all the bridges in the city, but did not receive any response from the civic body.

