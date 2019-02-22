Twitterati celebrates the diplomatic win for India

national

India has mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border terrorism.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Narendra Modi

The UN Security Council resolution on Pulwama attack contained specific language proposed by India through its partner countries including the naming of JeM, and calling for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice, official sources said on Friday. The UNSC comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members including China, on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in a show of solidarity and support to India. India has mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border terrorism.

Twitterati did not hesitate to express their views on this resolution. The social media platform witnessed several reactions in regards to this resolution. Here are some reactions posted on Twitter in support of the resolution passed by UNSC.

BIG VICTORY FOR INDIA: Despite China's resistance, United Nations Security Council #UNSC names Jaish-e-Mohammad, condemns Pulwama terror attack, and asks members to cooperate with India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) February 22, 2019

#Massive Diplomatic #win for India. United Nations Security Council (#UNSC) condemns ‘heinous and cowardly suicide bombing’ in #Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, India. Late statement bcoz of objections from China which wanted ‘Indian Administered Kashmir’ written. India prevails!! pic.twitter.com/cmpL06KG04 — Ritu Mishra (@TravelToq) February 22, 2019

Twitterati celebrated this diplomatic victory for India in regards to the Pulwama attack. In the resolution, the UNSC also reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. The resolution was adopted unanimously by the UNSC including China and it contains specific language that India had proposed via partner countries, including on the naming of JeM and bringing perpetrators to justice, the sources said.

