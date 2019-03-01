Two events for foodies to catch this weekend at Lower Parel and Powai

food

Regional pop-ups celebrating extremely localised cuisines seem to be the flavour of the season. But for restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, the love for Parsi food comes from a personal space

Mutton pulao, dal, saria, patra ni machhi, chicken, salli and (centre) lagan nu custard

Bhonu chronicles

Regional pop-ups celebrating extremely localised cuisines seem to be the flavour of the season. But for restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, the love for Parsi food comes from a personal space.

"My mother is Parsi and I have fond memories of growing up eating authentic food. The entire bhonu experience, served traditionally on a patra, is very special to me, and I wanted to share it with other people who possibly do not have access to such food," Amlani shares, ahead of a pop-up at Flea Bazaar Café, for which he has roped in one of Mumbai's famed Parsi chefs, Tanaz Godiwalla.



Raspberry fizz

For Godiwalla, having mostly done catering, this comes as a new opportunity. "I have never cooked for an event like this. So when Riyaaz approached me, I was quite excited about the idea. It's something really different. Since the space is lively, I thought this will be a good way to spread awareness about Parsi food," she tells us.

The menu, which boasts typical Parsi fare, has been prepared using authentic techniques, including the use of wood-fire. On offer are dishes like Russian pattice or meat cutlets flavoured with garam masala; traditional patra ni machhi, a spicy chicken curry called salli chicken that is served with potato straws, mutton pulao with dal, crunchy saria or long, white wafers made of sago and lagan nu custard for dessert.



Tanaz Godiwalla and Riyaaz Amlani

"The items featured on the menu are typically available at a Parsi wedding or a Navjote ceremony and we wanted to give people a chance to indulge in this cuisine outside of Parsi functions," Godiwalla explains.

On March 3, 12.45 pm onwards

At FLEA Bazaar Café, Trade View Building, Lower Parel

Call 7045939983

Cost Rs 2,250

Organic is the way

When Dharmishtha Goenka started the Mumbai Organic Fest in 2015, the idea was to provide a platform to Maharashtra's farmers."Since my business is also in the organic space, we are directly connected with various farmers across Sangli, Satara, Nashik and Junnar. We have noticed that what really encourages them to continue farming organically is witnessing the demand.



A workshop for kids in progress

The idea started with enabling these farmers to sell their produce directly to customers, and then we added different facets over the years," Goenka tells us, as she readies for the festival's eighth edition.



A glimpse of the festival's edition in 2018

Scheduled for this weekend, the event is modelled around a large-format organic market and will include live counters where food will be cooked with 100 per cent organic ingredients featuring small and local brands, such as Kadhali and Halwai ki Dukan; 30-plus stores with vendors selling different all-organic products ranging from cosmetics and groceries to clothes; workshops for children, such as one where they can learn to grow their own micro greens; and a live folk-fusion performance to boot.



Dharmishtha Goenka

On March 2 and 3, 4 pm to 9 pm

At Kanakia Codename Future, behind Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

Call 9769846829

Free

