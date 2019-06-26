Two women crushed to death for objecting to harassment of family member

crime

The two women rebuked at a man for passing lewd comments on a member of their family, after which, the man returned in a car, only to crush them to death

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Two women were crushed to death under the wheels of a car being allegedly driven by a man who they rebuked for passing lewd comment against a member of their family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The incident took place on Monday night during the wee hours, the police said, adding that a case was filed against four persons including the main accused identified as Nakul Singh who has been arrested.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bus driver talking on phone, crushes two men to death in Wadala

Bulandshahr: Miscreants ran a car over four members of a family, yesterday, allegedly after they objected to a molestation attempt by the miscreants against their daughter. Two members of the family died and two are critically injured. pic.twitter.com/BNQdos4pZB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 25, 2019

However, the victims' family placed the dead bodies on a highway and blocked traffic on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of all accused. The protest was called off after the police intervened and pacified the family members. N Kolanchi, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said the families of the victims had returned from a wedding late at night when they noticed the accused urinating on the wall of their house.

Also Read: Man crushed to death in stone crusher machine in Palghar

When the deceased Urmila (42), wife of Bhimsen and Santo Devi (38), wife of Ramvir objected, the accused allegedly passed lewd comments at a woman member of the family which further angered the women, who then berated the accused. He left after threatening them of dire consequences, the police said. Soon, the accused returned with his friends in a car and crushed the women, who were standing outside their house, Kolanchi added. While the women died, Ramvir's son and another youth were injured in the incident and are recuperating in a local hospital.

With Inputs from ANI

Also Read: 50-year-old woman crushed to death by a speeding car in South Delhi

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing man kept texting wife's friends after she died

Information about Avdhut Shinde, who is missing since the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila in the Netherlands, doesn't cease to bemuse the couple's acquaintances and the police. Sharmila's friends now say Avdhut was chatting with them over Whatsapp after her death in an attempt to pretend everything was normal. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Student falls off local train after phone thief hits him with iron rod

A 23-year-old student is battling for life after he was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a robber who snatched his mobile phone while he was on a moving train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir railway station on Monday morning. (Read full story)

BEST bus fares reduced, minimum fare down to Rs 5

After going back and forth on the issue of reducing the minimum fare for buses, the BEST Committee has finally decided to make the base charge Rs 5. The proposal will first be sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and then to the Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority for approvals, a process that would take less than a month. As per the new fare structure, price of tickets for regular buses will range from Rs 5 to Rs 20 and for AC buses from Rs 6 to Rs 25. (Read full story)

Sex toys in Mumbai: The pleasure is all yours, so what's the fuss about?

In stark contrast to the hush-hush tones of conversations concerning sex, south Mumbai's Fort area sees an audacious sale of sex toys, complete with prominent displays. Motorised and non-motorised toys adorn the footpath stalls right opposite a court. A visit by team mid-day to this area confirmed the rampant sale of sex toys there. The vendors claim to have been selling these banned products for the past 40 years. (Read full story)

Mumbai biker's Leh death exposes regulation lapse

On June 21, 57-year-old Jojy Cherian, who was in Kargil on a motorcycle trip, sent a message at 6.53am to his son Rohan back in Navi Mumbai that he would soon be in a no-network area and that he was headed to Leh. Seventeen hours later, his family received news of his death in a road accident there. The incident that shook Rohan and his mother, Jessy, has also raised questions on the unorganised two-wheeler expeditions to Leh-Ladakh, which are turning out to be more a ruthless business and less an adventure sport. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates