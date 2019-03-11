Mumbai: Bus driver talking on phone, crushes two men to death in Wadala

crime

The bus driver who was chatting over his mobile phone was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol; one died during the accident, while the other died at Sion hospital

Two people were crushed to death in a road accident after being hit by the state transport (ST) bus from behind on Saturday night at Sion-Bandra Link road. The accused identified as Parashram Metkar (35), the bus driver, was arrested by the Dharavi police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the ST driver was talking to his wife over the phone while driving and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol which could be the prime cause of the accident in which two youngsters lost their lives.

As per the statement from the eyewitness, "Jaiswar and Sharma were on the bike at Sion Bandra Link Road where Metkar approached the two-wheeler from the rear side and rammed into them due to which Sharma lost control and both fell under the tire of the bus." According to the police, the victims have been identified as Ajay Jaiswar (27) and Mahesh Sharma (48) who were residents of Antop Hill in Wadala. Jaiswar, the pillion rider died first in the accident and Sharma later died due to multiple injuries at Sion hospital.

"After the accident, both were rushed to Sion hospital and later their bodies were sent for post-mortem. On the basis of identity proof which was recovered from the bodies, the relatives were informed and the bodies were claimed. A case under sections 279 and 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Metkar is under police custody and was produced at Bandra magistrate court on Sunday. His blood samples were also sent for examination at the laboratory where more details are awaited,” added the officer.

