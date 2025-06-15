Priyanshu Painyuli reunites with the cult creators for his most intense role in Paan Parda Zarda

Priyanshu Painyuli. Pics/AFP, Instagram

After playing Robin Agarwal in Mirzapur, Priyanshu Painyuli is thrilled to reunite with the makers of the cult show. This time, it’s for the Jio Studios project, Paan Parda Zarda, a gritty gangster drama. “It has been a creatively fulfilling journey,” he says.

Set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in Central India, the series also stars Mona Singh, Tanya Maniktala, Tanvi Azmi, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi.

(From left) Priyanshu Painyuli and Tanya Maniktala in Paan Parda Zarda

The series, which wrapped up in March this year and recently completed last-minute patch work, marks what Painyuli believes is “the biggest role of his career”.

“Coming from the makers of Mirzapur, this project felt like a natural progression. The writing, its world, and the characters are incredibly rich, and I believe it will be embraced by movie lovers and fans of the genre,” says the actor, who was previously seen in Rashmi Rocket (2021) and Pippa (2023).

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Shilpi Dasgupta, the series is penned by Radhika Anand, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Vibha Singh, and Suparn Varma. Painyuli is confident that Paan Parda Zarda breaks the mould of typical crime thrillers. “When I read the script, I knew it is unapologetically bold. The storytelling demands something raw from you as an actor. With this, we are pushing the boundaries of what a desi crime saga can look and feel like. It’s got a pulse of its own,” explains the actor.