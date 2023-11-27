Shehar Lakhot: The eight-episode drama features interesting and multi-layered characters played by the talented actors, Priyanshu Painyuli as Devendra Singh Tomar aka Dev, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Kairav Singh, Kubbra Sait as Sub Inspector Pallavi Raj, and Shruthy Menon as Sandhya

Priyanshu Painyuli and Kubbra Sait

Listen to this article Shehar Lakhot: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait, meet the characters of upcoming noir crime drama x 00:00

After the overwhelming response to the action-packed trailer of the noir crime drama, 'Shehar Lakhot', Prime Video has unveiled the intriguing posters featuring the leads of the series, raising excitement among the audiences and capturing their attention. The eight-episode drama features interesting and multi-layered characters played by the talented actors, Priyanshu Painyuli as Devendra Singh Tomar aka Dev, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Kairav Singh, Kubbra Sait as Sub Inspector Pallavi Raj, and Shruthy Menon as Sandhya.

Priyanshu Painyuli as Dev Singh Tomar – the prodigal son who is forced returned to his hometown. Dev is dark and sardonic but oddly likeable with deep set anger issues which have previously landed him in trouble with the authorities, causing him to be estranged from his loved ones. A part of him is looking for redemption by connecting with his past. However, that changes when he is falsely accused of murder. Will Dev succeed in reconnecting with his loved ones? Will he be able to prove his innocence? All of which will be revealed when Shehar Lakhot premieres on November 30 on Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most ruthless character of the series, Kairav Singh is Shehar Lakhot’s self-acclaimed king, portrayed by actor Chandan Roy Sanyal. Looking for respect and legitimacy, Kairav is here to rule in the game of politics to fulfill his desires. He hates to lose anything in life whether it's a deal or a game. He is ambitious and a hedonist, unafraid to manipulate for his own gains while lacking any empathy. However, deep down, Kairav is looking for respect and legitimacy and has ambitions to surpass his father in everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

In a town that is known for crime Kubbra Sait, as S.I. Pallavi Raj tries to break the norm in a corrupt police station. The character poster showcases Kubbra in a non-glam avatar, portraying a fierce, sincere woman. Pallavi is a woman with a spine, one who takes risks and is not afraid to go up against the offenders and delivering justice to the victim. When presented with the chance to investigate a gruesome murder, Pallavi uncovers a web of lies. She tries to deliver justice and to get rid of the deadly web of corruption in Lakhot that has left her feeling trapped.

Every hero or villain has a love interest, and Shehar Lakhot is no exception. Meet Shruthy Menon as Sandhya, a gorgeous, bright, and ambitious young woman, who is Dev’s former girlfriend and one he hopes to reconnect with. Trapped in Kairav’s ambitious world, Sandhya wants nothing more than to leave Lakhot. While hailing from a conservative family and saddled with a controversial past, Sandhya certain of what she wants. However, only time will tell if she will succeed.

An enthralling and engaging series, Shehar Lakhot is an Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat. The series features Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shruthy Menon, and Kubbra Sait in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal. The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 30.