Actor Aayush Sharma reflects on parenting his daughter and becoming friends with son, Ahil

(Clockwise) Aayush Sharma with son Ahil and daughter Ayat

Listen to this article Aayush Sharma: ‘Ayat thinks my younger brother did Loveyatri’ x 00:00

Every day with his children is Father’s Day for Aayush Sharma, especially when his interior designer-wife Arpita Khan is caught up with other responsibilities. While the feeling of fatherhood didn’t sink in when his son Ahil, 9, was born, he felt the need to be a “role model” to his six-year-old daughter Ayat. “I was quite chilled and relaxed when I had Ahil. But when Ayat came, I felt that I wanted to be responsible, be a good role model, and have her look up to me. I want her to feel safe and secure. I feel that Ahil is my friend and Ayat is my child. That’s the equation I share with my kids,” says the actor, who is more conscious of his film choices now.

Sharma hopes to do films that his kids can watch. While they’ve watched Loveyatri (2018) and Ruslaan (2024), he is sceptical about showing Antim: The Final Truth (2021) to his daughter. He shares, “I remember Ahil couldn’t stop crying seeing the climax of Antim. He genuinely believed that something happened to me. I didn’t want Ayat to go through that. She still believes that it’s my younger brother who did Loveyatri. I want them to see me onscreen, [as long as it] does not negatively impact them in any way. I want them to visit me on set and be part of my film premières. When they feel proud, it drives me to work better.”

Up next

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film with Sanjay Dutt is titled My Punjabi Nikkah. Being an ardent fan and then sharing screen space with the legend is a “different ballgame”, he says. “I am a big fan of his movies, including Vaastav [1999], Jodi No.1 [2001], and Musafir [2004]. I love the way he presents himself on screen. It’s a great opportunity to learn,” shares the actor.