Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aayush Sharma Ayat thinks my younger brother did Loveyatri

Aayush Sharma: ‘Ayat thinks my younger brother did Loveyatri’

Updated on: 15 June,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Actor Aayush Sharma reflects on parenting his daughter and becoming friends with son, Ahil

Aayush Sharma: ‘Ayat thinks my younger brother did Loveyatri’

(Clockwise) Aayush Sharma with son Ahil and daughter Ayat

Listen to this article
Aayush Sharma: ‘Ayat thinks my younger brother did Loveyatri’
x
00:00

Every day with his children is Father’s Day for Aayush Sharma, especially when his interior designer-wife Arpita Khan is caught up with other responsibilities. While the feeling of fatherhood didn’t sink in when his son Ahil, 9, was born, he felt the need to be a “role model” to his six-year-old daughter Ayat. “I was quite chilled and relaxed when I had Ahil. But when Ayat came, I felt that I wanted to be responsible, be a good role model, and have her look up to me. I want her to feel safe and secure. I feel that Ahil is my friend and Ayat is my child. That’s the equation I share with my kids,” says the actor, who is more conscious of his film choices now.

Sharma hopes to do films that his kids can watch. While they’ve watched Loveyatri (2018) and Ruslaan (2024), he is sceptical about showing Antim: The Final Truth (2021) to his daughter. He shares, “I remember Ahil couldn’t stop crying seeing the climax of Antim. He genuinely believed that something happened to me. I didn’t want Ayat to go through that. She still believes that it’s my younger brother who did Loveyatri. I want them to see me onscreen, [as long as it] does not negatively impact them in any way. I want them to visit me on set and be part of my film premières. When they feel proud, it drives me to work better.”


Up next


Sanjay Dutt

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film with Sanjay Dutt is titled My Punjabi Nikkah. Being an ardent fan and then sharing screen space with the legend is a “different ballgame”, he says. “I am a big fan of his movies, including Vaastav [1999], Jodi No.1 [2001], and Musafir [2004].  I love the way he presents himself on screen. It’s a great opportunity to learn,” shares the actor.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

aayush sharma sanjay dutt fathers day bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK