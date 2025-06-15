The authorities have deployed around 200 ambulances at the Civil Hospital specifically for the immediate transportation of bodies of those who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A total of 1500 ambulances are currently available with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, from across the state, which are on standby to take bodies back to their home for their last rites. The authorities have deployed around 200 ambulances at the Civil Hospital specifically for the immediate transportation of bodies of those who died in the Air India plane crash tragedy.

The hospital administration told Sunday mid-day that all deceased victims of the Air India crash will be transported to their families without any charge.

Dr Rajnish Patel, Additional Medical Superintendent and Professor of General Surgery at Civil Hospital, said, “We have arranged more than 200 to transport the bodies of those who died in the plane crash. Across the district, we have around 1,500 ambulances for 108 services on standby.”