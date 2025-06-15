Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash More than 1500 ambulances on standby

Ahmedabad plane crash: More than 1500 ambulances on standby

Updated on: 15 June,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The authorities have deployed around 200 ambulances at the Civil Hospital specifically for the immediate transportation of bodies of those who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy

Ahmedabad plane crash: More than 1500 ambulances on standby

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad plane crash: More than 1500 ambulances on standby
x
00:00

A total of 1500 ambulances are currently available with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, from across the state, which are on standby to take bodies back to their home for their last rites. The authorities have deployed around 200 ambulances at the Civil Hospital specifically for the immediate transportation of bodies of those who died in the Air India plane crash tragedy.

The hospital administration told Sunday mid-day that all deceased victims of the Air India crash will be transported to their families without any charge.


Dr Rajnish Patel, Additional Medical Superintendent and Professor of General Surgery at Civil Hospital, said, “We have arranged more than 200 to transport the bodies of those who died in the plane crash. Across the district, we have around 1,500 ambulances for 108 services on standby.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Air India plane crash air india ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK