50-year-old woman crushed to death by a speeding car in South Delhi

The deceased, Munish Devi was crossing the road when she was crushed to death by a speeding car

On May 27, 2019, in a horrific incident, a 50-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car while she was crossing the road in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, the police said. The accident occurred at around 9 am when the deceased, who was later identified as Munish Devi, was going to her workplace in Lajpat Nagar.

"A resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi, Munish Devi was crossing the road when she was crushed by a speeding car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Some motorists informed the police about the accident following which the victim was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"The deceased worked as a maid. We have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footages from the cameras installed in the area," the DCP added.

In a similar incident, two people were crushed to death in a road accident after being hit by the state transport (ST) bus from behind at Sion-Bandra Link road. The accused identified as Parashram Metkar (35), the bus driver, was arrested by the Dharavi police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the ST driver was talking to his wife over the phone while driving and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol which could be the prime cause of the accident in which two youngsters lost their lives.

As per the statement from the eyewitness, "Jaiswar and Sharma were on the bike at Sion Bandra Link Road where Metkar approached the two-wheeler from the rear side and rammed into them due to which Sharma lost control and both fell under the tire of the bus." According to the police, the victims have been identified as Ajay Jaiswar (27) and Mahesh Sharma (48) who were residents of Antop Hill in Wadala. Jaiswar, the pillion rider died first in the accident and Sharma later died due to multiple injuries at Sion hospital. Read the full story here.

