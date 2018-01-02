Uber records highest New Year eve rides from Delhi-NCR

People in Delhi-NCR took the highest number of rides on cab-hailing platform Uber for a single night on New Year's eve, the company said

People in Delhi-NCR took the highest number of rides on cab-hailing platform Uber for a single night on New Year's eve, the company said on Tuesday. Over 90,000 riders opted for "UberPOOL", a carpooling service from the company that allows the rider to share the ride and split the cost with strangers or co-passengers headed in the same direction.

"Hundreds of thousands of riders chose Uber, of which over 90,000 even used the UberPOOL option, considerably reducing the congestion on this busy night," Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India and SA, said in a statement. More than 22,000 riders in Delhi-NCR chose "uberPOOL", followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru on the occasion, the company said.

A driver partner from Delhi-NCR completed 18 trips, making it the highest across the country, followed by one in Bengaluru who completed 14 trips in a single night, the company said. Most popular drop off locations ahead of midnight were Whitefield in Bengaluru, DLF Cyber City in Gurugram, Connaught Place in Delhi, and Juhu Beach and Lower Parel in Mumbai, followed by Madhapur in Hyderabad and GST Road, Meenambakam in Chennai.

