Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomes MNS leader Shishir Shinde with open arms, as he joins the party on its 52nd Foundation Day celebrations at Goregaon East, on Tuesday

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomes MNS leader Shishir Shinde with open arms, as he joins the party on its 52nd Foundation Day celebrations at Goregaon East, on Tuesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates