Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for quick implementation of city gas distribution networks

Pune:

The Union Petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the state Government to take steps to facilitate faster implementation of the city gas distribution networks in Maharashtra.

He was speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony of city gate station at Jategaon here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Availability of natural gas in the region will encourage consumers to adopt this cleaner and cheaper fuel, thereby having a positive impact on the environment and benefiting the citizens at large."

He added that the central government intends to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy basket from 6 per cent to 15 per cent and in this context has already taken various steps to give an impetus to the CGD industry and also for making gas available at an affordable price to the common man.

"The CGD is a critical utility, which requires many approvals for the laying of infrastructure, and I therefore urge the State Government to take steps to facilitate the faster implementation of CGD networks within the state," he said.

