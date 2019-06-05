Union Ministers celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence
Union Ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and Ravishankar Prasad reached the residence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr
New Delhi: A number of Union Ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and Ravishankar Prasad reached the residence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday. "This Eid should be filled with pleasure, enthusiasm and happiness for everybody. I extend my wishes to all the people of the country," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the occasion.
Today offered Namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace, prosperity, safety and harmony in the country. #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/tusRivB7CF— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) June 5, 2019
Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate on #EidUlFitr today. pic.twitter.com/5lymBymra3— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
Announcing the scholarship of Rs 5 crore to girl students from the minority community over the next five years, Naqvi said: "Today I have given a very big Eidy (Eid present) to the girl students from the minority community. Rs 5 crore scholarship will be given to them over the next five years." "India is a bunch of flowers where people of all hues, religion, and ideology co-exist in harmony. I extend my best wishes to everybody on Eid."
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Union Minister MA Naqvi's residence on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/QzfzkCij6n— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
Maintaining that the Central government does not believe in the vote-for-development game, Naqvi said: "This government believes in the development of everybody including those who did not vote for us." Extending his best wishes to all the citizens on the occasion, Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad said: "May the peace and harmony of this country remain intact. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwass."
