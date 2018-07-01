Upen Patel plays for charity in Saudi

The actor is likely to be joined by Dino Morea and Karan Singh Grover on field

Upen Patel

Upen Patel has been spending long hours on the ground, honing his soccer skills for an upcoming charity match. To be held in Saudi Arabia on July 6, Patel is part of the team that will take on celebrities from the Middle East. A source close to the actor says, "As soon as Upen found out that the match is being held for charity, he put all his assignments aside to spend time on the field. He is not charging a fee to be part of the sporting event." The actor is likely to be joined by Dino Morea and Karan Singh Grover on field.

