Urmila Matondkar files FIR after her Instagram account gets hacked

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined Shiv Sena, filed an FIR with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Wednesday after her Instagram account was hacked. The Sena leader posted on her Twitter account that her Instagram profile was hacked after she responded to a direct message on the photo-video sharing app.

My Instagram account has been hacked ðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤·‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ@instagram

First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really..!!???#notdone ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

In another tweet, she said that cybercrime is not something that women should take lightly. Furthermore, the 46-year-old said that she has filed an FIR with the state police's cyber wing and also shared a picture with Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Cyber Cell.

“Cyber crimes” is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/0cSKaoeONX — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

Matondkar further said that DCP Karandikar enlightened her on the cybercrime issue. "Will surely be working on it in future," she said while sharing a picture of the meeting.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray

All posts shared by the actress to date have been wiped out, with the display name being changed to 'Instagram Support'. "This is an automated message sent to you. If you have infringed copyright, you will receive an automated message," a message read on Matondkar's Instagram profile.

A few days ago, Urmila Matondkar officially joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party.

In an interview with Mid-day, Urmila said that she was offered the MLC seat by the Congress as well, but she politely refused it. The actor-politician said she quit the Congress 14 months back because of the leaders who spoke against the party.

"I never said I quit because I was harassed or troubled. I'm not a woman who can be troubled by anyone. I quit the Congress, but I don't dislike it," she said. Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket has been nominated to the Legislative Council from the Governor's quota by Shiv Sena.

Also Read: Hindutva is all-inclusive, says newest Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news