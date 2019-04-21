Urvashi Rautela joins Easter celebrations in Leeds

bollywood

Urvashi Rautela visited an Easter fair in Leeds and was floored by the decorations in stores

As part of Easter celebrations, Urvashi Rautela visited an Easter fair in Leeds where she is shooting for Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.

It was for the first time that the actor got a taste of Easter celebrations in England. Rautela let go of her diet to tuck into chocolate Easter eggs and hot cross buns. She was floored by the decorations in stores.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the revenge drama Hate Story 4. Her next, Pagalpanti, is a romantic comedy, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat, and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios and is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

Director Anees Bazmee said about John's character, "John plays Raj Kishore, a common man who is shy, scared and perpetually tense. He is the kind of man who [when in an altercation] will get scared and run instead of fighting. In real life, John is tough, but here, he is the opposite of that. It's a challenge for him to enact such a role."

Urvashi Rautela recently had a fan moment when she met Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, a model. She called it the "best evening" of her life. Urvashi even shared a selfie with Justin and Hailey on Instagram for her fans.

