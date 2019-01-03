US patrol agents fire tear gas across Mexico border, again

international

The migrants in the latest case New Year's Eve were among 1,500 who have remained in Tijuana, Mexico, just south of San Diego, California, after a once-5,000-strong caravan of travellers largely gave up and dispersed

This was the second time tear gas was used at the border in a month

US Border Patrol agents used tear gas and pepper spray to counter rock-throwing migrants when a group of about 150 tried to illegally cross the border from Mexico, leading to 25 arrests, the agency said on Tuesday.

It is the second time since November that border officers have used tear gas during an attempted mass migrant crossing in the San Diego area.

100

No. of people at the border at the time of the incident

